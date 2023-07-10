(LEAD) Opposition lawmakers depart for Japan to protest Fukushima water release
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; RECASTS throughout with updates; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Opposition lawmakers departed for Japan on Monday to protest Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
A team of 11 lawmakers, nine from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two independents, flew to Japan for a three-day trip that includes a protest rally in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an empty report with no scientific evidence to back the ocean release of the contaminated waters from Japan's nuclear power plant," the lawmakers said at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport before their departure.
"We will do our best to prevent the disposal of contaminated nuclear water from the Fukushima plant through international cooperation and then return," they said.
During the trip, the lawmakers plan to make a protest visit to the Japan office of the IAEA, hold a sit-in protest in front of the National Diet of Japan and announce a joint statement with a group of Japanese lawmakers opposed to the release.
They will wind up the trip with a press conference with international media outlets and a protest march Wednesday.
The lawmakers are Reps. Kim Seung-nam, Park Beom-kye, An Min-suk, Yangyi Won-young, Wi Seong-gon, Yoo Jung-ju, Yoon Jae-kab, Lee Yong-bin and Ju Chul-hyun from the main opposition party, and independents Yang Jung-suk and Youn Mee-hyang.
