Pirates' Choi Ji-man hits 1st homer since return from injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates has gone deep for the first time since his return from a long injury layoff.
Choi belted a two-run homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Pirates' 4-2 victory at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday (local time). It was Choi's third home run of the season, and his first since ending a three-month absence Friday.
Batting fifth as designated hitter, Choi homered off Zach Davies in the second inning and hit a double in the ninth inning, before being lifted for pinch runner Connor Joe.
Choi batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, raising his batting average from .125 to .159. Choi has seven hits in 44 at-bats, and five of those hits have gone for extra bases.
Choi had missed a big chunk of time with an Achilles injury. This is his first season with the Pirates, following an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Pirates are entering the All-Star break this week at 41-49, fourth in the National League Central.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
