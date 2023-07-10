Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 July 10, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 70

Incheon 28/23 Rain 60

Suwon 30/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/26 Rain 30

Daegu 33/24 Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 60

(END)

