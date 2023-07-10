PPP leader to visit U.S. to discuss strengthening alliance
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to leave for Washington on Monday for meetings with senior U.S. government officials and congressional leaders to discuss ways to strengthen the alliance between the two countries, his party said.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon will lead a delegation of party members on the seven-day trip that also includes stops in New York and Los Angeles. Other lawmakers travelling together with Kim include Reps. Lee Chul-gyu, Kim Seok-ki, Yoo Sang-bum, Kang Min-kuk and Ku Ja-keun.
Upon arrival in Washington on Monday, Kim is scheduled to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial and hold a meeting with Koreans residing in the U.S.
The following day, he plans to meet National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, State Department officials and members of Congress, as well as experts from U.S. think tanks, according to the party.
Topics for the meetings will be about strengthening the alliance on its 70th anniversary, including measures to follow up on the Washington Declaration that President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted at their summit in April.
On Wednesday, the PPP delegation will also visit the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in D.C. and hold talks with South Korean businesspeople before heading to New York.
In New York, the delegation will visit the U.N. headquarters and meet the U.N. Security Council president. They are also scheduled to hold talks with South Korean businesspeople, officials from U.S. think tanks, as well as Koreans residing in New York.
They will wind up the trip in Los Angeles, with a policy meeting with Koreans in the city.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
(2nd LD) DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
S. Korean economy appears to be on upswing as manufacturing rebounds: KDI