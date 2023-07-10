Yoon's approval rating falls to 39.1 percent

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The approval rating of President Yoon Suk Yeol fell slightly to 39.1 percent, ending its three-week upward trend, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,590 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down 2.9 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance went up 2.9 percentage points to 58 percent.

The approval rating had been on the rise for three consecutive weeks to reach 42 percent in the last week of June.

Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, said last week's decline in approval rating can be attributed to controversies surrounding an expressway construction project that was scrapped over opposition allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee's family.

The main opposition Democratic Party has raised allegations that the route of the envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong, 52 kilometers east of Seoul, has been changed to eventually increase the prices of land owned by Kim's family.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong flatly rejected the allegations and scrapped the project altogether.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)