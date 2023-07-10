The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



------------------

Yoon to embark on six-day trip to Lithuania, Poland

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to depart for Lithuania on Monday for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on a six-day trip that will take him to Poland for an official visit.

This will be Yoon's second time attending a NATO summit after the previous one held in Spain last year, demonstrating his commitment to building solidarity with like-minded nations to promote values, such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law.



------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula

SEOUL -- North Korea denounced on Monday a plan by the United States to send a strategic nuclear submarine to South Korea, warning it "may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice."

The U.S. had pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in the Washington Declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.



------------------

Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin throws scoreless rehab start in minors

SEOUL -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has inched closer to a return to the majors from elbow surgery, thanks to another encouraging rehab start in the minors.

Pitching for the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate, Dunedin Blue Jays, Ryu tossed four shutout innings against the Tampa Tarpons, under the New York Yankees, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on Sunday (local time).



------------------

Pirates' Choi Ji-man hits 1st homer since return from injury

SEOUL -- Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates has gone deep for the first time since his return from a long injury layoff.

Choi belted a two-run homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Pirates' 4-2 victory at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday (local time). It was Choi's third home run of the season, and his first since ending a three-month absence Friday.



------------------

(LEAD) Opposition lawmakers depart for Japan to protest Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- Opposition lawmakers departed for Japan on Monday to protest Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

A team of 11 lawmakers, nine from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two independents, flew to Japan for a three-day trip that includes a protest rally in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



------------------

Yoon's approval rating falls to 39.1 percent

SEOUL -- The approval rating of President Yoon Suk Yeol fell slightly to 39.1 percent, ending its three-week upward trend, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,590 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down 2.9 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance went up 2.9 percentage points to 58 percent.



------------------

Hyundai Department Store to open 1st official Disney store near Seoul

SEOUL -- Hyundai Department Store Co. said Monday it will open the first official Disney store in South Korea near Seoul this week.

The 264-square-meter Disney store in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, is set to open Tuesday, offering around 300 types of official Disney products that have never been introduced here, including those related to Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses and characters from the popular animation series "Toy Story."



------------------

French champions PSG, Lee Kang-in to play exhibition match in S. Korea

SEOUL -- The French football champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in in tow, are set to play a summer exhibition match in Lee's native land next month, industry sources said Monday.

PSG will take on K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Aug. 3 in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the sources.

