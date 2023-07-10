K-pop boy group EXO releases 7th album 'EXIST'

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO dropped its seventh full-length album titled "EXIST" on Monday, its agency SM Entertainment said.

It is the group's first studio album in nearly four years following the sixth album, "Obsession," released in November 2019.

"EXIST" is composed of nine songs, including the main track "Cream Soda," as well as "Regret It," "Private Party" and "Cinderella."

Preorders for the new album had reached 1.6 million copies as of Sunday, setting another record for the group, the agency said.

Its comeback countdown show will be livestreamed on YouTube, TikTok and idolplus at 4:30 p.m., and the music video for "Cream Soda" will be released at 6 p.m.



K-pop boy band EXO is seen in this photo provided by its agency, SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Debuting as a 12-member group in 2012, EXO has enjoyed Asiawide popularity with such hit songs as "Wolf" and "Growl" but was reduced to an eight-piece group following the departures of four Chinese members. Korean member Kai began his mandatory military service in May.

Eight members took part in the "EXIST" project as the album was recorded before Kai's enlistment.

Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen had been in a dispute with SM Entertainment over what they claimed were excessively long contracts, but the trio reached an agreement with the K-pop powerhouse to maintain their exclusive contracts last month.

