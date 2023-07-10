KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 4,900 UP 85
Boryung 7,710 UP 30
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 750
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,300 DN 900
POSCO FUTURE M 408,000 UP 9,500
KAL 25,250 UP 200
LG Corp. 84,800 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 601,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 120,400 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 42,500 DN 2,550
CJ CheilJedang 266,500 UP 2,500
Daewoong 12,130 UP 70
Shinsegae 185,600 UP 4,600
SamsungElec 69,500 DN 400
SLCORP 39,500 DN 1,100
Yuhan 56,600 DN 100
NHIS 9,440 UP 120
GS Retail 21,700 DN 200
Ottogi 378,000 0
GS E&C 14,120 UP 370
KPIC 134,100 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 12,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 DN 50
SKC 100,100 DN 4,200
LS 88,300 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES137 90 0 UP1900
ORION Holdings 14,140 UP 80
TaihanElecWire 13,850 UP 540
Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 UP 800
KCC 191,300 UP 1,800
SKBP 73,400 DN 2,000
Kumyang 86,900 UP 3,900
Daesang 16,450 DN 30
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 120
AmoreG 25,050 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 205,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 47,950 DN 650
LotteChilsung 121,400 DN 300
COSMOCHEM 52,700 DN 3,700
Nongshim 404,000 DN 6,000
(MORE)
