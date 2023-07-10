SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SSANGYONGCNE 4,900 UP 85

Boryung 7,710 UP 30

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 750

LOTTE Fine Chem 65,300 DN 900

POSCO FUTURE M 408,000 UP 9,500

KAL 25,250 UP 200

LG Corp. 84,800 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 601,000 DN 4,000

SamyangFood 120,400 DN 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 42,500 DN 2,550

CJ CheilJedang 266,500 UP 2,500

Daewoong 12,130 UP 70

Shinsegae 185,600 UP 4,600

SamsungElec 69,500 DN 400

SLCORP 39,500 DN 1,100

Yuhan 56,600 DN 100

NHIS 9,440 UP 120

GS Retail 21,700 DN 200

Ottogi 378,000 0

GS E&C 14,120 UP 370

KPIC 134,100 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 12,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 DN 50

SKC 100,100 DN 4,200

LS 88,300 UP 100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES137 90 0 UP1900

ORION Holdings 14,140 UP 80

TaihanElecWire 13,850 UP 540

Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 UP 800

KCC 191,300 UP 1,800

SKBP 73,400 DN 2,000

Kumyang 86,900 UP 3,900

Daesang 16,450 DN 30

SKNetworks 5,170 UP 120

AmoreG 25,050 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 205,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 47,950 DN 650

LotteChilsung 121,400 DN 300

COSMOCHEM 52,700 DN 3,700

Nongshim 404,000 DN 6,000

(MORE)