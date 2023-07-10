KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 397,000 DN 3,000
Hyosung 57,800 UP 800
LOTTE 24,750 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 75,900 UP 3,700
Hanssem 42,150 DN 350
F&F 112,800 UP 400
HDKSOE 121,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 138,600 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,950 UP 950
MS IND 22,500 DN 450
Hanmi Science 30,300 DN 350
OCI Holdings 105,800 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 82,500 UP 2,400
KorZinc 451,500 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,200 UP 100
HtlShilla 75,400 UP 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 87,900 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 31,650 UP 400
S-Oil 65,300 UP 1,900
LG Innotek 290,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,000 DN 200
YoulchonChem 30,250 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 550,000 DN 12,000
HITEJINRO 20,800 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 70,800 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 86,600 UP 1,100
DL 37,600 UP 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,870 UP 10
KIA CORP. 87,500 DN 400
SK hynix 110,300 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 529,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 35,850 UP 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,350 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 232,500 UP 10,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,430 DN 200
Kogas 24,800 UP 250
Hanwha 29,050 UP 400
DB HiTek 58,100 DN 800
CJ 61,400 UP 800
LX INT 33,100 DN 1,650
