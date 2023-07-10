KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GCH Corp 13,260 DN 110
GC Corp 109,000 UP 200
HMM 18,310 DN 190
HYUNDAI WIA 67,300 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 122,800 UP 1,100
Mobis 232,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,800 UP 300
S-1 52,200 UP 200
ZINUS 24,450 DN 100
Hanchem 209,500 UP 3,000
DWS 36,350 UP 900
KEPCO 19,480 DN 10
SamsungSecu 34,850 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,780 UP 60
SKTelecom 44,300 UP 750
HyundaiElev 39,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 115,300 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,580 DN 20
Hanon Systems 9,070 UP 50
SK 143,100 UP 2,900
ShinpoongPharm 15,130 DN 60
Handsome 21,800 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp520 00 DN2700
Asiana Airlines 11,710 DN 70
COWAY 42,900 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 67,100 UP 1,300
IBK 10,180 UP 80
DONGSUH 18,630 DN 70
SamsungEng 29,850 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG C&T 101,200 UP 1,100
PanOcean 4,760 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 18,030 UP 90
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,300 DN 800
KT 29,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16960 UP290
LOTTE TOUR 10,210 UP 150
LG Uplus 10,150 DN 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,500 UP 4,100
