KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,600 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,730 UP 330
Doosanfc 27,600 UP 600
LG Display 14,570 DN 340
Kangwonland 16,840 UP 320
NAVER 193,200 DN 1,800
Kakao 49,850 0
NCsoft 281,000 UP 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,300 UP 1,200
COSMAX 89,600 UP 600
KIWOOM 85,400 UP 800
Hanwha Ocean 42,050 UP 950
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,030 UP 400
DWEC 4,120 UP 305
KEPCO KPS 32,400 UP 450
LG H&H 440,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 654,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 72,300 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 32,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,850 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,300 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 118,300 DN 4,700
Celltrion 148,300 DN 300
TKG Huchems 22,100 UP 1,100
JB Financial Group 8,250 UP 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 91,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,800 UP 1,000
KIH 48,700 UP 450
GS 36,050 UP 950
LIG Nex1 85,700 UP 300
Fila Holdings 37,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,950 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,455 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 95,000 UP 300
FOOSUNG 12,460 DN 50
SK Innovation 163,100 DN 2,900
POONGSAN 40,150 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 46,750 UP 250
Hansae 18,970 DN 790
