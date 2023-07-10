S. Korean gov't hints at possibility of opening door to foreign operator in mobile market
By Kim Boram
SEJONG, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A senior government official on Monday hinted at the possibility of opening the door of the South Korean mobile communications market to a foreign operator as part of its effort to enhance competition.
"We will give adequate policy support to a company in accordance with its request. If it wants to hold more than 49 percent stake in a mobile carrier or it prefers indirect investment, we will deal with it," Park Yun-kyu, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT, told reporters during a press event in the central city of Sejong.
"It means we will address financial problems that a new operator faces," he added.
South Korea's current communications law bans foreign governments or foreign businesses from holding more than 49 percent stake in a mobile carrier.
The comment came in line with the South Korean government's efforts to lower the entry barrier to the local communications market, which has long been dominated by three domestic players -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp.
The three companies have recently lost their licenses for 28 gigahertz spectrum, a high-speed 5G network frequency band, due to a lack of investment.
Last week, the ICT ministry announced a set of plans and incentives, including the exclusive rights to use the 28 GHz frequency for five years, to attract new mobile operators in a bid to enhance competition in the oligopolistic network market and provide better high-speed network service for people.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors
-
N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
(2nd LD) DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief
-
Yoon says int'l community needs to show resolve to deter N.K. nuclear program
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula