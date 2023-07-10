S. Korean Bond Yields on July 10, 2023
All News 16:37 July 10, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.665 3.623 +4.2
2-year TB 3.839 3.780 +5.9
3-year TB 3.795 3.735 +6.0
10-year TB 3.863 3.761 +10.2
2-year MSB 3.825 3.780 +4.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.594 4.534 +6.0
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
