S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has dispatched a military transport aircraft to send additional military supplies to Ukraine, a defense official here said Monday.
The defense ministry made the decision to provide the supplies at Kyiv's request, the official said, noting that Seoul has offered humanitarian and military logistics support to help "defend Ukraine's freedom."
"We decided to send additional military supplies in consideration of Ukraine's request, and have sent a military transport aircraft to transport related materials," the official said without elaborating on the plane's destination and other details.
The move came as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Lithuania on Monday to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit later this week, where the protracted war in Ukraine is expected to be a prominent agenda item.
South Korea has sent various forms of nonlethal aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion but has rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors
-
N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
(2nd LD) DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief
-
Yoon says int'l community needs to show resolve to deter N.K. nuclear program
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula