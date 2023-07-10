Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-veteran diplomat Chang Won-sam inaugurated as KOICA chief

All News 19:48 July 10, 2023

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Chang Won-sam, a former career diplomat, was inaugurated as the new head of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Monday for a three-year term.

Chang, a former secretary general of the Northeast Asian History Foundation (NAHF), took office as the 14th president of agency to succeed Sohn Hyuk-sang, who quit last December.

Having entered the foreign service in 1984, Chang served in a wide range of key diplomatic posts, including as ambassador to Sri Lanka, the consul general in New York and the chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States.

He retired from the foreign ministry in December 2021 and then served as the secretary general of the NAHF.

"Amid a rapidly changing international environment, I will reinforce KOICA in taking a leap forward as an eminent development cooperation organization in line with our foreign policy goal of the Global Pivotal State," Chang said in his inauguration speech at the agency's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul.

Chang Won-sam, president of the Korea International Cooperation Agency, delivers a speech during his inauguration ceremony at the agency's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 10, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

