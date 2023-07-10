Ex-veteran diplomat Chang Won-sam inaugurated as KOICA chief
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Chang Won-sam, a former career diplomat, was inaugurated as the new head of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Monday for a three-year term.
Chang, a former secretary general of the Northeast Asian History Foundation (NAHF), took office as the 14th president of agency to succeed Sohn Hyuk-sang, who quit last December.
Having entered the foreign service in 1984, Chang served in a wide range of key diplomatic posts, including as ambassador to Sri Lanka, the consul general in New York and the chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States.
He retired from the foreign ministry in December 2021 and then served as the secretary general of the NAHF.
"Amid a rapidly changing international environment, I will reinforce KOICA in taking a leap forward as an eminent development cooperation organization in line with our foreign policy goal of the Global Pivotal State," Chang said in his inauguration speech at the agency's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula
-
Yoon says int'l community needs to show resolve to deter N.K. nuclear program
-
(2nd LD) DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief