U.S. congressional delegation sings 'American Pie' for Yoon in Lithuania

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was greeted by a rendition of "American Pie" during a chance encounter with a U.S. congressional delegation in Vilnius on Monday, his spokesperson said.

The Don McLean song has become symbolic of Yoon after he sang the piece during a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in April.

While taking a walk in the Old Town of Vilnius, shortly after arriving here to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, Yoon ran into U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE), who was dining at an outdoor table of a restaurant, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Ricketts came up to Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee, thanking the president for his speech to a joint session of Congress in April and saying he looks forward to their meeting Tuesday morning.

Members of the U.S. delegation who were seated outdoors then broke into a rendition of "American Pie," with people in the streets also recognizing Yoon and waving their hands as they joined the chorus, according to Lee.

Later in the evening, Yoon and Kim ran into European Council President Charles Michel and his wife.

Michel expressed his delight at seeing Yoon and thanked him for the warm welcome he received during his visit to Seoul in May, Lee said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R), alongside his wife Kim Keon Hee (far R), is welcomed after arriving at Vilnius International Airport in the Lithuanian capital on July 10, 2023, to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)