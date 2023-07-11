Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'

All News 06:32 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Tuesday that the U.S. military will face a "very critical flight" in case of a "repeated illegal" intrusion.

The warning by Kim Yo-jong, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), came a day after she issued another statement alleging that a U.S. spy aircraft entered North Korean airspace within their exclusive economic zone on Monday.

"In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," Kim said in the English-language dispatch.

This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#N Korea #Kim Yo-jong
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!