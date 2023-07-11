Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon administration announces plans to build new nuclear power plant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Land ministry stresses route of Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway to be changed (Kookmin Daily)
-- State audit agency reveals heads of election watchdog received illegal bonuses (Donga Ilbo)
-- Politicians discuss ways to have financial regulator supervise ailing KFCC (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Young teachers leave schools (Segye Times)
-- Employees of election watchdog go on overseas trips on commissioners' allowance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Politics sharply divided over Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway controversy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unification ministry candidate denies S. Korean government's reunification plans (Hankyoreh)
-- NATO set to decide Putin's fate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul to build 50-story residence buildings in Apgujeong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Large number of illegal recipients of unemployment benefits (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North threatens to shoot down U.S. planes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon begins 6-day trip to Lithuania, Poland seeking strategic cooperation (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urged to seek regular inspections of Fukushima discharge (Korea Times)
(END)

