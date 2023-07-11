Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon administration announces plans to build new nuclear power plant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Land ministry stresses route of Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway to be changed (Kookmin Daily)
-- State audit agency reveals heads of election watchdog received illegal bonuses (Donga Ilbo)
-- Politicians discuss ways to have financial regulator supervise ailing KFCC (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Young teachers leave schools (Segye Times)
-- Employees of election watchdog go on overseas trips on commissioners' allowance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Politics sharply divided over Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway controversy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unification ministry candidate denies S. Korean government's reunification plans (Hankyoreh)
-- NATO set to decide Putin's fate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul to build 50-story residence buildings in Apgujeong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Large number of illegal recipients of unemployment benefits (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North threatens to shoot down U.S. planes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon begins 6-day trip to Lithuania, Poland seeking strategic cooperation (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urged to seek regular inspections of Fukushima discharge (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
Yoon says int'l community needs to show resolve to deter N.K. nuclear program