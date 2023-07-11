S. Korea to host int'l statistics congress in 2027
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's statistics agency said Tuesday the country has been selected as the host of an international statistics event scheduled for 2027, which will bring together experts and government officials from around the world to share knowledge in the field of statistics.
South Korea will host the World Statistics Congress (WSC) of the International Statistical Institute in 2027 in the southeastern port city of Busan, marking the second time for the country to host the biennial event, following its previous hosting in 2001, according to Statistics Korea.
"The event is considered an Olympics of statistics officials, in which experts from government, international bodies and private firms gather to discuss theories and developments in the field," the agency said in a statement.
The agency added the decision came on the back of South Korea's efforts to share its knowledge in the field of statistics with developing nations through official development assistance programs, as well as cooperation with the United Nations and other international bodies.
"The congress will expand and promote the application of innovative statistics technologies in the artificial intelligence and big-data sectors," it added. "It will also give opportunities for South Korean experts to share their achievements with the globe."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations