Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/24 Rain 90

Incheon 26/24 Rain 90

Suwon 28/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 28/26 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/25 Rain 90

Chuncheon 28/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 32/26 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 90

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 90

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/24 Rain 90

Busan 26/24 Sunny 60

