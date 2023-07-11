Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 14.8 pct during first 10 days of July

All News 09:09 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 14.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July due to sluggish shipments of chips, data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $15.5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 26.9 percent on-year to $15.5 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.27 billion.

In June, South Korea's outbound shipments fell 6 percent on-year to $54.24 billion. But the month posted the smallest on-year export decline so far this year, possibly indicating the country's exports may rebound in the second half of this year.

The country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months in June.

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

