Kia Europe names commercial car expert as PBV director

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. said Tuesday it has appointed Pierre-Martin Bos, a European commercial car expert, as director of the purpose built vehicle (PBV) division at its European operations.

Pierre-Martin Bos began working in the newly created position, named PBV director, at Kia Europe from the regional headquarters in Frankfurt on Monday (local time). His main task is to lead the preparation of the European market for the introduction of Kia PBVs in Europe, Kia said in a statement.

Bos has over two decades of automotive industry expertise and experience at Fiat, Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis, beginning in 1999, the statement said.

"I am impressed by how the brand is engaging its customers every step of the way and achieving the highest levels of satisfaction on its journey to becoming a provider of sustainable mobility solutions. This is the driving force for me to prepare the market for PBVs in Europe by building up a strong network of partners," Bos said in the statement.

Most recently, as head of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) and business-to-business (B2B) division at Stellantis, he helped establish a leading market position for the group in the Middle East and African region, it said.

Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Group.

Kia said it will launch a midsize dedicated PBV model in 2025 at a dedicated PBV production facility in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

Kia aims to make inroads into the European LCV market, and Bos plans to help the company establish a sustainable network for a new type of ecosystem in the coming years.



This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows Pierre-Martin Bos appointed as the PBV director for Kia Europe's PBV division. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

