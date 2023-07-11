Seoul shares sharply up late Tue. morning amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Tuesday morning after gains on Wall Street, with investors remaining concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 27.62 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,548.32 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 0.6 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2 percent.
Fed officials have said the U.S. central bank will need to raise rates further this year to tame inflation. Investors await Wednesday's U.S. consumer price index data to take a cue for future rate moves.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks advanced.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.2 percent, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. gained 0.6 percent, cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. jumped 4.4 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 0.5 percent.
Among decliners, leading shipping firm HMM fell 2.3 percent, KG Mobility, the former SsangYong Motor Co., declined 3 percent, and leading low-cost carrier Jeju Air Co. shed 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,296.55 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 9.95 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
