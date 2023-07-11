EXO's 'EXIST' tops iTunes Top Albums chart in 66 nations

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO's new album "EXIST" topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 66 nations, and other major music charts at home and abroad, its agency said Tuesday.

Released on Monday, "EXIST" ranked No. 1 in major charts, including Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and QQ Music, China's largest music streaming service, as well as local charts provided by Yes 24 and Kyobo Bookstore, according to SM Entertainment.

Its title track, "Cream Soda," also stayed on top of iTunes Top Song chart in 46 nations and Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

The album sold 10.7 million copies on the first day of its release, according to the data compiled by Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

"EXIST" is the group's first full-length album in nearly four years following the sixth album, "Obsession," released in November 2019.

