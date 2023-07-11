EXO's 'EXIST' tops iTunes Top Albums chart in 66 nations
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO's new album "EXIST" topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 66 nations, and other major music charts at home and abroad, its agency said Tuesday.
Released on Monday, "EXIST" ranked No. 1 in major charts, including Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and QQ Music, China's largest music streaming service, as well as local charts provided by Yes 24 and Kyobo Bookstore, according to SM Entertainment.
Its title track, "Cream Soda," also stayed on top of iTunes Top Song chart in 46 nations and Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.
The album sold 10.7 million copies on the first day of its release, according to the data compiled by Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
"EXIST" is the group's first full-length album in nearly four years following the sixth album, "Obsession," released in November 2019.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations