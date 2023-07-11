Police to investigate ex-DP leader over expressway rerouting allegation
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) plans to open a defamation investigation against Lee Hae-chan, former chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), over his allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol has changed the route of a capital area expressway to benefit the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee, officials said Tuesday.
During a party meeting in the southwestern city of Jeonju on June 11, Lee made statements to the effect that Yoon changed the expressway route planned between Seoul and Yangpyeong, 52 kilometers east of the capital, close to where his wife's family speculated on land to help them acquire an unfair advantage.
Lee's remarks were then broadcast on several YouTube channels, according to the ruling People Power Party (PPP).
The PPP filed a complaint with the police against Lee on July 6 on charges of defamation. The party also lodged a similar complaint against the operator of a pro-DP YouTube channel that produced and posted Lee's remarks as content.
The SMPA has taken over Lee's case from the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station and is currently reviewing the relevant facts, the officials said.
The rerouting allegations have emerged as a hot political issue, and Land Minister Won Hee-ryong has recently scrapped the project altogether.
