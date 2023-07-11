S. Korea to ask IOC to look into Russian figure skater's doping admission
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The top South Korean sports body said Tuesday it will ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate a recent doping admission by a Russian figure skater who beat South Korean star Kim Yu-na for the controversial gold at the 2014 Winter Games.
The move by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) comes in light of a recent acknowledgement by Adelina Sotnikova, the 2014 Olympic women's singles figure skating champion, that she had a positive doping test in 2014, though she was cleared by her second, "B," sample.
It is considered rare in sports doping for an athlete to test positive in an A sample but return a different result in a B sample.
"The Korea Anti-Doping Agency is gathering relevant data and information," a KSOC official said. "After we collect the information we need, we will ask the IOC to look into Sotnikova's case. She said herself that she tested positive in her A sample but negative in her B sample. This is an extremely rare instance that needs reinvestigation. Since drug testing technology has improved over the years, we think they should be able to find something that they couldn't in the past."
At the 2014 Olympics, Sotnikova scored 224.59 points overall to beat out Kim, then the defending champion and gold medal favorite, by more than five points. Sotnikova's performance and resulting gold medal sparked a judging controversy.
In the aftermath, Sotnikova also faced allegations that her samples had been tampered with. The IOC later cleared her of wrongdoing in the absence of sufficient evidence.
Speaking on a Russian YouTube channel last week, Sotnikova said she had tested positive in the same year of her Olympic triumph but was cleared by her B sample.
The video has since been removed.
"Per rules by the World Anti-Doping Agency, blood and urine samples from athletes must be stored for 10 years," the KSOC official said. "If the IOC accepts our request, then we should be able to clear all suspicions."
In past instances, athletes in other sports have been stripped of Olympic medals when their samples collected during competition turned up positive in a reanalysis.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations