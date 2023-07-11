S. Korea sends portable mine detectors, protective suits to Ukraine: defense ministry
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent portable mine detectors and protective suits in its latest batch of military supplies to support war-torn Ukraine, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said earlier that it had dispatched a military transport plane carrying additional military supplies to Ukraine. The plane is said to have arrived in Poland over the weekend to deliver the items.
Last year, South Korea sent three batches of nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine, including first-aid kits, medicine, gas masks, tents, bulletproof vests and food for field troops.
The latest aid package came as President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Lithuania this week, where the Ukraine issue is likely to be prominently featured.


