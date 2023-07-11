Woman detained for allegedly burying 2-day-old child after death
MOKPO, South Korea, July 11 (Yonhap) -- A woman was placed under emergency detention Tuesday for allegedly burying her 2-day-old son after his death, as part of a nationwide investigation into suspicious cases involving unregistered infants.
The Mokpo Police Station in the city of Mokpo, 309 kilometers southwest of Seoul, said it is investigating the suspect, in her 30s, on charges of child abuse resulting in death.
The woman, who was unmarried, gave birth to her son at a hospital in Mokpo in October 2017 and took the newborn to her mother's house in the nearby city of Gwangyang two days later, the police said.
The child suddenly died there, and the woman secretly buried the body on a hill near her mother's home without any funeral procedures, according to her statement to the police.
She did not register the birth of the baby with the authorities.
The police suspect the baby died as a result of abuse. The police plan to request an arrest warrant for the woman following further investigation into the circumstances of the child's death.
The investigation was prompted by a report from the local government, which has been tracing the whereabouts of unregistered infants.
(END)
