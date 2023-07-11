SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SSANGYONGCNE 4,960 UP 60

TaekwangInd 598,000 DN 3,000

SamyangFood 121,900 UP 1,500

CJ CheilJedang 271,000 UP 4,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,800 UP 1,300

KAL 25,550 UP 300

Daewoong 12,110 DN 20

KPIC 132,500 DN 1,600

Ottogi 376,000 DN 2,000

GS E&C 14,460 UP 340

GS Retail 22,000 UP 300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 20

SKC 103,800 UP 3,700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 89,500 UP 3,800

Fila Holdings 37,950 UP 800

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,510 UP 55

SK Innovation 164,500 UP 1,400

FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 240

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,800 UP 1,300

GC Corp 110,500 UP 1,500

AMOREPACIFIC 98,800 UP 3,800

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,500 UP 700

LGCHEM 654,000 0

KEPCO E&C 78,000 UP 5,700

LG H&H 446,000 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,800 DN 50

DWEC 4,250 UP 130

KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 1,950

ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 450

KOREA AEROSPACE 55,400 UP 1,900

KUMHOTIRE 4,620 UP 40

SAMSUNG SDS 118,700 UP 3,400

TKG Huchems 22,350 UP 250

JB Financial Group 8,260 UP 10

KIWOOM 86,300 UP 900

GS 36,300 UP 250

HD Hyundai Infracore 12,150 UP 120

HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,250 UP 950

(MORE)