KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 4,960 UP 60
TaekwangInd 598,000 DN 3,000
SamyangFood 121,900 UP 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 271,000 UP 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,800 UP 1,300
KAL 25,550 UP 300
Daewoong 12,110 DN 20
KPIC 132,500 DN 1,600
Ottogi 376,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 14,460 UP 340
GS Retail 22,000 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 20
SKC 103,800 UP 3,700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 89,500 UP 3,800
Fila Holdings 37,950 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,510 UP 55
SK Innovation 164,500 UP 1,400
FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 240
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,800 UP 1,300
GC Corp 110,500 UP 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 98,800 UP 3,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,500 UP 700
LGCHEM 654,000 0
KEPCO E&C 78,000 UP 5,700
LG H&H 446,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,800 DN 50
DWEC 4,250 UP 130
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 1,950
ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 450
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,400 UP 1,900
KUMHOTIRE 4,620 UP 40
SAMSUNG SDS 118,700 UP 3,400
TKG Huchems 22,350 UP 250
JB Financial Group 8,260 UP 10
KIWOOM 86,300 UP 900
GS 36,300 UP 250
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,150 UP 120
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,250 UP 950
