KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiElev 40,450 UP 800
Hanon Systems 9,320 UP 250
SK 145,100 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 15,640 UP 510
KEPCO 19,680 UP 200
Handsome 22,000 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp529 00 UP900
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 11,970 UP 260
KG DONGBU STL 8,830 UP 50
COWAY 43,200 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,950 UP 80
KIA CORP. 88,500 UP 1,000
DL 37,600 0
HITEJINRO 20,900 UP 100
Yuhan 57,600 UP 1,000
SLCORP 40,950 UP 1,450
CJ LOGISTICS 71,700 UP 900
DOOSAN 89,500 UP 2,900
Hanssem 43,100 UP 950
F&F 114,600 UP 1,800
HDKSOE 124,000 UP 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 UP 800
MS IND 22,650 UP 150
OCI Holdings 110,500 UP 4,700
LS ELECTRIC 90,200 UP 7,700
KorZinc 455,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,540 UP 340
HyundaiMipoDock 89,900 UP 2,000
AmoreG 26,000 UP 950
HyundaiMtr 207,000 UP 1,500
CJ 62,700 UP 1,300
TaihanElecWire 13,910 UP 60
Hyundai M&F INS 30,700 UP 100
LX INT 35,200 UP 2,100
Doosanfc 28,100 UP 500
Doosan Enerbility 18,850 UP 1,120
HYBE 270,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 94,000 UP 2,800
LG Energy Solution 550,000 0
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations