KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
YoulchonChem 31,900 UP 1,650
DL E&C 31,050 UP 100
kakaopay 48,250 UP 2,000
K Car 13,500 DN 560
SKSQUARE 45,600 UP 1,500
LG Corp. 85,400 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 396,000 DN 12,000
Boryung 7,740 UP 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 DN 450
Shinsegae 189,000 UP 3,400
Nongshim 399,000 DN 5,000
SamsungElec 71,500 UP 2,000
NHIS 9,490 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 394,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 76,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 145,300 UP 6,700
HtlShilla 75,400 0
Hanmi Science 30,850 UP 550
HanmiPharm 273,500 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 62,400 UP 600
CSWIND 86,900 UP 3,800
GKL 14,520 UP 150
Hansae 19,030 UP 60
SD Biosensor 11,610 UP 90
Meritz Financial 44,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,650 UP 40
POONGSAN 40,850 UP 700
DGB Financial Group 7,280 UP 90
emart 77,400 UP 300
KOLON IND 51,500 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,250 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 UP 450
PIAM 33,850 UP 650
HANJINKAL 45,700 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 76,200 DN 500
DoubleUGames 41,600 UP 200
LOTTE 24,650 DN 100
GCH Corp 13,360 UP 100
(MORE)
-
