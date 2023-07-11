Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 July 11, 2023

LotteChilsung 126,000 UP 4,600
Hyosung 59,800 UP 2,000
SGBC 48,900 UP 950
ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 10
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 70
Daesang 16,570 UP 120
IBK 10,230 UP 50
DONGSUH 18,710 UP 80
SamsungEng 30,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 101,400 UP 200
PanOcean 4,770 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 50
KT 29,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17200 UP240
LOTTE TOUR 10,380 UP 170
LG Uplus 10,270 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,300 UP 800
KT&G 82,100 UP 500
LG Display 14,720 UP 150
Kangwonland 16,960 UP 120
NAVER 197,400 UP 4,200
Kakao 50,700 UP 850
NCsoft 285,500 UP 4,500
Hanwha 29,900 UP 850
DB HiTek 59,100 UP 1,000
Kumyang 105,900 UP 19,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,220 UP 1,980
IS DONGSEO 31,850 UP 200
S-Oil 64,600 DN 700
LG Innotek 291,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,900 DN 100
HMM 18,100 DN 210
HYUNDAI WIA 67,500 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 123,200 UP 400
Mobis 234,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 141,200 UP 9,400
S-1 52,500 UP 300
ZINUS 24,850 UP 400
Hanchem 211,500 UP 2,000
DWS 36,400 UP 50
(END)

