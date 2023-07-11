KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LotteChilsung 126,000 UP 4,600
Hyosung 59,800 UP 2,000
SGBC 48,900 UP 950
ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 10
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 70
Daesang 16,570 UP 120
IBK 10,230 UP 50
DONGSUH 18,710 UP 80
SamsungEng 30,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 101,400 UP 200
PanOcean 4,770 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 50
KT 29,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17200 UP240
LOTTE TOUR 10,380 UP 170
LG Uplus 10,270 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,300 UP 800
KT&G 82,100 UP 500
LG Display 14,720 UP 150
Kangwonland 16,960 UP 120
NAVER 197,400 UP 4,200
Kakao 50,700 UP 850
NCsoft 285,500 UP 4,500
Hanwha 29,900 UP 850
DB HiTek 59,100 UP 1,000
Kumyang 105,900 UP 19,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,220 UP 1,980
IS DONGSEO 31,850 UP 200
S-Oil 64,600 DN 700
LG Innotek 291,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,900 DN 100
HMM 18,100 DN 210
HYUNDAI WIA 67,500 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 123,200 UP 400
Mobis 234,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 141,200 UP 9,400
S-1 52,500 UP 300
ZINUS 24,850 UP 400
Hanchem 211,500 UP 2,000
DWS 36,400 UP 50
(END)
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations