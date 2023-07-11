Samsung hit with patent infringement suit over Galaxy products
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has been hit with a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States over its Galaxy series and Family Hub appliances, the latest in a series of recent patent infringement battles.
The lawsuit, which asserts four patents, was filed Monday (U.S. time) at the Texas Eastern District Court with regard to Samsung's certain Galaxy smartphones, tablets and earphones, as well as Family Hub-brand appliances.
The legal action was taken by King & Spalding on behalf of Staton Techiya LLC.
This is not the first legal action Staton Techiya has taken against the South Korean tech giant.
The U.S.-based nonperforming entity filed 10 similar suits related to Samsung smartphone and earphone technologies in 2021.
In June, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, under the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), invalidated part of Staton Techiya's claims.
The U.S. company also filed four patent infringement lawsuits against Samsung in February last year. Of the four, Samsung filed patent invalidation suits against two cases at the USPTO.
Separately, Samsung filed patent invalidation suits Monday against Mojo Mobility over wireless charging technologies.
The California-based wireless charging technology firm filed a patent infringement suit against Samsung last year, claiming Samsung violated a family of patents related to a wireless charger.
