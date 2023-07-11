Girl group Nmixx drops new single 'A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream'
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Nmixx on Tuesday returned with its third single, "A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream," the first summer release from the group since its debut in February last year, its agency JYP Entertainment said.
The album is comprised of title track "Party O'Clock," written and produced by JYP Entertainment founder and producer Park Jin-young, and pre-release song "Roller Coaster."
"It delivers a message that says let's spend a day like a midsummer's dream just for today. It was inspired by Shakespeare's 'A Midnight Summer's Dream,'" its member Sullyoon said during a showcase event.
The six-piece group's last release was "Expergo," its first EP, which came out in March.
