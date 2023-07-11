S. Korean Bond Yields on July 11, 2023
All News 16:34 July 11, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.629 3.665 -3.6
2-year TB 3.750 3.839 -8.9
3-year TB 3.703 3.795 -9.2
10-year TB 3.758 3.863 -10.5
2-year MSB 3.751 3.825 -7.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.502 4.594 -9.2
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations