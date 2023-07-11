YG's new girl group Babymonster to launch in September
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster will make its debut in September, the K-pop label said Tuesday.
According to the agency, the group is now working on the choreography and music video for its debut song, which will be an intense hip-hop genre piece.
It also said a lot of overseas music producers took part in the album's production, and will unveil details of the album and its release schedule later.
Babymonster will be the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.
The rookie group consists of seven members chosen from an open competition -- Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations