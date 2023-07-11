Yoon, Portugal PM discuss cooperation in chips, digital sector
By Lee Haye-ah
VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Tuesday and discussed cooperation in the semiconductor and digital industries, his office said.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit to talk about ways to strengthen practical cooperation between their countries, as well as international political affairs.
Costa thanked Yoon for the warm welcome he received during his visit to South Korea in April, saying the friendly and cooperative relationship between their countries was further strengthened as a result.
He also voiced hope for close cooperation with South Korean semiconductor companies to enable Portugal to join the value chain alliance of the global supply chain.
Yoon responded that he will provide support for smooth cooperation between the two countries' businesses, adding that he also hopes to strengthen practical cooperation in areas such as the digital sector, development cooperation and personnel exchanges.
Moreover, Yoon stressed the need for a united response from the international community to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, while Costa reaffirmed his support for Seoul's policy toward Pyongyang.
The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation to swiftly restore peace in the country.
Yoon also asked for Portugal's support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan