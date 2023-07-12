Yoon, Hungary PM voice hope for R&D cooperation

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Vilnius on Tuesday and discussed expanding cooperation in technological research and development (R&D), the presidential office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit here and noted the close relationship their countries have formed since establishing diplomatic ties in 1989 and establishing a strategic partnership in 2021, with bilateral trade reaching a record US$7 billion last year, according to the office.

Yoon said the strength of the two countries' cooperation is demonstrated in South Korea's recent establishment as the largest investor in Hungary, and asked Orban for the Hungarian government's special attention and assistance for South Korean businesses in securing a stable workforce and carrying out smooth operations.

Orban said he is well aware of South Korean business contributions to Hungary's economic vitalization through their investments mainly in electric vehicle batteries, and promised to actively support South Korean firms.

The prime minister also voiced hope for cooperation with South Korea in R&D and the defense industry, as well as closer people-to-people ties through more active student exchanges.

Yoon said he sees the potential for great synergy in technological cooperation if Hungary, with its strong foundation in basic science, and South Korea, a leading nation in manufacturing and ICT, work together.

He also called for expanding the horizon of bilateral cooperation in areas ranging from R&D cooperation in biotechnology and other promising sectors to cooperation in nuclear power, including on small modular reactors.

Yoon expressed his gratitude to Hungary for its early support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to end the war and restore peace in Ukraine.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

