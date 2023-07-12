Yoon, Romanian president discuss cooperation, N. Korea, Ukraine
By Lee Haye-ah
VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis met Tuesday on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and discussed bilateral cooperation, North Korea and the war in Ukraine, according to Yoon's office.
Yoon said he hopes the two countries will expand cooperation beyond the areas of autos and steel to nuclear power, infrastructure development and defense.
He particularly noted the recent selection of a South Korean company to install equipment at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between port corporations of the two countries to develop the Constanta harbor, the largest harbor on the Black Sea.
Yoon asked for Iohannis' special attention and assistance for South Korean businesses in Romania, and Iohannis replied his government will support them with great interest, saying the companies are contributing greatly to Romania's economic development.
The two leaders discussed recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine.
Yoon stressed the importance of international cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korea's nuclear program, and Iohannis expressed his agreement.
They committed to working closely together to end the war and restore peace in Ukraine, with Yoon noting Iohannis' responsible leadership in accepting Ukrainian refugees into his country and removing tariffs on Ukrainian grain exports.
Yoon also asked for Romania's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
