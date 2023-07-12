Yoon, Sweden PM hope to expand cooperation to new areas
By Lee Haye-ah
VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on Tuesday and discussed expanding cooperation to new areas such as nuclear power and supply chains, according to Yoon's office.
Kristersson said he is pleased with the growing cooperation in the bio, battery and other cutting-edge industries and hopes to continue to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation, the office said.
Yoon replied that it is encouraging to see closer bilateral cooperation in advanced industries, including in recent decisions on a South Korean equipment company's participation in the construction of a battery plant in Sweden and on joint research to develop new medicine.
"Given the large potential for bilateral cooperation also in the nuclear energy and supply chain sectors, he called for close communication on ways to strengthen cooperation in relevant areas," the presidential office said.
The two leaders agreed to continue to work together on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and human rights situation, while reaffirming the solidarity of the international community to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia and committing to working closely together to quickly restore peace in Ukraine.
Yoon congratulated the prime minister on Sweden's successful bid to join NATO, saying he hopes this will serve as an opportunity to vitalize information and cyber cooperation between South Korea and Sweden.
Moreover, he asked for Sweden's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 pct: Yonhap News survey
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine