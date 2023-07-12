Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Rain 30

Incheon 28/23 Rain 30

Suwon 30/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/24 Rain 70

Busan 28/24 Rain 60



