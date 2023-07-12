Seoul shares open lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await key U.S. inflation data and major firms' second-quarter earnings results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.32 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,559.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6 percent.
Federal Reserve officials have said the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates further this year to tame inflation. Investors await Wednesday's U.S. consumer price index data to take a cue for future rate moves.
In Seoul, auto and energy stocks led declines.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.5 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 1.7 percent, Hanjin KAL Corp., parent firm of national flag carrier Korean Air Co., shed 0.6 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 2.9 percent.
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.5 percent, and Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine & Engineering Co., jumped 8.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,293.55 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(3rd LD) Half-Korean teenager Casey Phair named to S. Korean Women's World Cup team
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine