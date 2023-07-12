Hyundai workers to hold strike in protest against 'anti-union' government

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will hold a partial strike Wednesday in the South Korean carmaker's domestic plants in protest against the "anti-union" Yoon Suk Yeol government, the union said.

Hyundai's day-shift and night-shift workers will hold a two-hour strike Wednesday, respectively, under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU), a union spokesman said over the phone.

The KMWU has been calling on the Yoon government to stop union repression and for the president to step down.

Hyundai Motor is a core member of the KMWU, which is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).

It is the first time Hyundai's 44,000-strong union has gone on strike in five years.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants in Korea and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.

This file photo, taken Sept. 16, 2022, shows newly built vehicles set to be exported at the port of Hyundai Motor Co.'s main plants in Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

