Hyundai workers to hold strike in protest against 'anti-union' government
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will hold a partial strike Wednesday in the South Korean carmaker's domestic plants in protest against the "anti-union" Yoon Suk Yeol government, the union said.
Hyundai's day-shift and night-shift workers will hold a two-hour strike Wednesday, respectively, under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU), a union spokesman said over the phone.
The KMWU has been calling on the Yoon government to stop union repression and for the president to step down.
Hyundai Motor is a core member of the KMWU, which is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).
It is the first time Hyundai's 44,000-strong union has gone on strike in five years.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants in Korea and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.
