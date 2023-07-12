SEOUL, Jul. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.61 3.61

2-M 3.70 3.71

3-M 3.79 3.79

6-M 3.84 3.85

12-M 3.92 3.94



(END)