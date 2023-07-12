Seoul shares down late Wed. morning ahead of inflation data
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier losses late Wednesday morning as investors await key U.S. inflation data and major firms' second-quarter earnings results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 1.23 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,561.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6 percent.
Federal Reserve officials have said the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates further this year to tame inflation. Investors await Wednesday's U.S. consumer price index data to take a cue for future rate moves.
Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 40 billion won (US$31 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 38 billion won.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 1.5 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2.6 percent, and KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motor Co., was down 0.1 percent.
Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. rose 0.3 percent, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. gained 2.3 percent, and Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine & Engineering Co., jumped 7.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,292.90 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military