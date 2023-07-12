Yoon holds emergency NSC meeting in Lithuania over N.K. missile launch

VILNIUS, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol presided over an emergency National Security Council meeting in Lithuania following North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the presidential office said Wednesday.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the East Sea at around 10 a.m., the latest provocation amid tensions caused by the reclusive regime's accusations against U.S. spy aircraft operations earlier this week.

Yoon is visiting Vilnius this week to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.



This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 14, 2023, shows the North's new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), test-fired the previous day under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



