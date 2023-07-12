'Celebrity' tops Netflix's weekly ranking for non-English TV shows
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's Korean-language series "Celebrity" was the most-watched non-English TV show on the streamer in the previous week, its viewership chart showed Wednesday.
Released on June 30, the 12-part show about the extravagant lives of social media influencers topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of July 3-9 with 5.6 million viewing hours.
The story revolves around Seo Ari (played by Park Gyu-young), a cosmetics salesperson who finds herself in the midst of sudden social media stardom, which soon puts her in danger as she is bombarded with hateful messages.
The JTBC romantic comedy series "King the Land" slipped two notches from the previous week to third place amid an online backlash over its controversial portrayal of an Arabic prince character.
In its seventh and eighth episodes, which aired on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the prince drinks alcohol and flirts with women, drawing negative feedback from viewers in Middle Eastern nations. Some criticized the show's hiring of an Indian actor to play the Arabic character and demanded an apology from the Korean cable channel.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military