SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



S-Oil 66,600 UP 2,000

LG Innotek 292,500 UP 1,000

IS DONGSEO 31,550 DN 300

OCI Holdings 110,500 0

LS ELECTRIC 91,700 UP 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 92,100 UP 2,200

KorZinc 453,500 DN 1,500

KIA CORP. 88,400 DN 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 100

HDC-OP 10,840 DN 40

HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 400

KRAFTON 185,300 UP 2,800

HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,000 UP 4,500

ORION 119,700 DN 1,800

HYBE 263,000 DN 7,000

HANILCMT 11,670 DN 70

SKBS 75,200 UP 700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,850 UP 200

LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,000 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 18,430 UP 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,450 UP 230

BGF Retail 168,400 DN 400

Netmarble 46,200 UP 350

KakaoBank 24,550 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 UP 60

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES142 70 0 UP2700

LS 93,800 DN 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 600

HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 100

Doosanfc 27,950 DN 150

Doosan Enerbility 18,390 DN 460

SKCHEM 65,000 UP 500

SKBP 73,700 0

KCC 193,400 UP 1,700

KPIC 132,700 UP 200

GS Retail 21,850 DN 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 UP 20

SKC 101,100 DN 2,700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 689,000 UP 3,000

