KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S-Oil 66,600 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 292,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 31,550 DN 300
OCI Holdings 110,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 91,700 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 92,100 UP 2,200
KorZinc 453,500 DN 1,500
KIA CORP. 88,400 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,840 DN 40
HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 400
KRAFTON 185,300 UP 2,800
HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,000 UP 4,500
ORION 119,700 DN 1,800
HYBE 263,000 DN 7,000
HANILCMT 11,670 DN 70
SKBS 75,200 UP 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,850 UP 200
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,000 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 18,430 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,450 UP 230
BGF Retail 168,400 DN 400
Netmarble 46,200 UP 350
KakaoBank 24,550 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 UP 60
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES142 70 0 UP2700
LS 93,800 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 100
Doosanfc 27,950 DN 150
Doosan Enerbility 18,390 DN 460
SKCHEM 65,000 UP 500
SKBP 73,700 0
KCC 193,400 UP 1,700
KPIC 132,700 UP 200
GS Retail 21,850 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 UP 20
SKC 101,100 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 689,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
