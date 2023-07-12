KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 377,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 88,500 DN 1,000
DL 38,250 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 243,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,610 UP 140
Kogas 24,850 DN 100
SK hynix 115,400 UP 2,000
Hanwha 29,900 0
DB HiTek 61,200 UP 2,100
CJ 62,400 DN 300
DL E&C 31,400 UP 350
kakaopay 49,200 UP 950
K Car 13,160 DN 340
F&F 118,400 UP 3,800
Hanssem 43,850 UP 750
SK ie technology 91,000 DN 3,000
SKSQUARE 45,850 UP 250
LG Energy Solution 534,000 DN 16,000
YoulchonChem 32,750 UP 850
GS E&C 14,220 DN 240
GC Corp 111,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 71,900 UP 400
NHIS 9,370 DN 120
Daesang 16,670 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,420 UP 180
Kumyang 94,300 DN 11,600
TaihanElecWire 13,960 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 DN 800
HITEJINRO 20,850 DN 50
Yuhan 59,300 UP 1,700
SLCORP 40,850 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 72,800 UP 1,100
Daewoong 12,360 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 4,960 0
AmoreG 27,100 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 203,500 DN 3,500
SamyangFood 121,800 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 45,300 UP 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 276,000 UP 5,000
TaekwangInd 601,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military