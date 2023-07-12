KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 14,150 0
KAL 25,850 UP 300
Boryung 7,900 UP 160
LG Corp. 85,700 UP 300
POSCO FUTURE M 390,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,400 UP 3,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 UP 200
Shinsegae 194,200 UP 5,200
COSMOCHEM 56,500 DN 900
LotteChilsung 123,000 DN 3,000
POSCO Holdings 417,500 UP 23,000
GCH Corp 13,440 UP 80
DB INSURANCE 72,900 DN 3,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 UP 1,400
SD Biosensor 11,850 UP 240
SamsungEng 32,050 UP 1,900
JB Financial Group 8,170 DN 90
TKG Huchems 22,350 0
Meritz Financial 44,400 UP 400
PIAM 34,850 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 45,150 DN 550
SamsungHvyInd 8,170 UP 630
COSMAX 91,400 UP 1,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,300 UP 900
BNK Financial Group 6,690 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 76,900 UP 700
DoubleUGames 42,150 UP 550
DGB Financial Group 7,350 UP 70
FOOSUNG 13,900 UP 1,200
Hanwha Ocean 46,000 UP 1,100
HL MANDO 52,100 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 730,000 UP 7,000
emart 77,400 0
Youngpoong 543,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 63,300 UP 900
SGBC 48,650 DN 250
LOTTE 24,850 UP 200
Nongshim 404,000 UP 5,000
Hyosung 58,800 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military